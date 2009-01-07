Accelonix to distribute Rehm in France, Tunisia and Morocco

Rehm Thermal Systems has appointed Accelonix as its distribution partner in France, Tunisia and Morocco.

Marc Dalderup, Chief Commercial Officer for Rehm Thermal Systems commented, "This is a strategically important step for our European distribution structure. The management and staff at Accelonix have deep, established relationships with these markets and their business model aligns closely with that of Rehm Thermal Systems. This is the perfect time to add a strong value-add support organization as we introduce numerous new leading edge products to the market place. Rehm Thermal Systems historically has been a technologically strong company and to have a partner with an understanding and appreciation of that is a great foundation for a strong future,”



Jonathan Hall, Director of Accelonix France commented, "With market leading brands such as Panasonic – Asys/Ekra – Koh Young – Teradyne - Takaya in the portfolio, Accelonix is excited to be adding the Rehm Thermal Systems product range as from 1st January 2009. Our team has many years of experience with the process and equipment relating to PCB assembly operations and a reputation for providing high quality technical support that we will apply to the soldering solutions of Rehm Thermal Systems.”