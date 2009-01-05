Foxconn is general agent for Apple in China

Foxconn will be operating as general agent for Apple products in mainland China. It will start a large-scale deployment in the mainland channels market later this year, China Tech News reports.

According to local media reports, Foxconn will will initially start to target the mainland market through its consumer electronics division and its mainland channel supplier subsidiary CyberMart. Foxconn wants to open new business opportunities - in combining manufacturing and sales. Apple's deal with EMS-provider Foxconn seems to address certain issues regarding the after-sales operations of Apple in mainland China, that the company had to deal with since 2006.



Apple opened its first self-owned stores in China in 2008, after operating for many years through various agents.