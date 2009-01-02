Appointments in Incap's managment

Incap is proceeding with the renewal of its operating model and has appointed directors for the business units which have been established based on customer segments.

Jari Koppelo, B.Sc. (Eng.), born 1975, has been appointed Director of the business unit Energy Efficiency Europe and a member of the Management Team. He has held previously versatile positions in technical sales and marketing both abroad and in Finland. After having served for more than 7 years at ABB Oy he has gained solid experience in the products and business of energy and electric power technology.



Kimmo Akiander, M.Sc. (Eng.), born in 1969, has been appointed Director of the business unit Well-being solutions and a member of the Management Team. He has during his entire career been in charge of customer relations in both selling and leading sales organisations as well as in providing customer-specific solutions. He has worked previously among others at Cencorp Corporation, Efore plc and at Ascom Energy Systems in Finland and in Germany.



The business unit Emerging business includes different key accounts that are in the stage of growth and development. Sami Mykkänen, President and CEO of Incap Group, is responsible for this business unit on temporary basis.



The new operating model aims at providing Incap's customers with new competitive edge. The business units have in-depth awareness of the customers' businesses and needs and are therefore able to ensure quick and efficient service for their customers. The business units are responsible for revenue volume and customer profitability, for producing solutions and services as well as for developing life-cycle services for their own clientele.



"I am very satisfied that we have through these new appointments gained solid experience and knowledge to Incap, bringing advantage to our customers in selected business areas. Now that the new key persons have joined the team, we continue with the fine-tuning of our operating model. We will proceed vigorously in the implementation of strategy and are entering the new year with trust", says Incap Group's President and CEO Sami Mykkänen.



Incap's management team includes besides Sami Mykkänen (President and CEO) Jarmo Kolehmainen (Director, Energy efficiency Asia), Jari Koppelo (Director, Energy efficiency Europe), Kimmo Akiander (Director, Well-being solutions), Mikko Hirvinen (Chief Operations Officer), Eeva Vaajoensuu (Chief Financial Officer) and Hannele Pöllä (Director, Communications and Human Resources).