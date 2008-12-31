Foxconn and Asus to produce Sony Ericsson Xperia X2

Sony Ericsson has chosen EMS providers Foxconn and Asus as their manufacturing partners for the new Xperia X2.

Xperia X2 is expected to hit the market in late 2009. According to rumours reported by ITProPortal the new Xperia X2 will not be manufactured by HTC. At the moment Sony Ericsson is in final talks with Foxconn and Pegatron which is an arm of Asus. The deal will be closed during the first quarter of 2009. The reason for Sony Ericsson’s desition to change manufacturing partner is due to that the company has been having some quality problems with HTC.