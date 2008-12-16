Holders Technology increases its sales team

Holders Technology is pleased to announce that on 1st January 2009, Mr. Heinz-Jürgen Knörchen will be appointed as the new Sales Manager for Laminates, Display (Indium-Tin-Oxide) & Solar Products.

He will be responsible for the expansion of the product lines Grace Electron Laminates and Taiwan Leader, as well as new market segments and products. Mr. Knörchen has many years experience in the field of production and sales, which includes working for several renowned laminate manufacturers.