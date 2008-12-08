Whirpool opens distribution centre in Slovakia

Whirpool, together with the developer company Pinnacle and its logistics partner Gebrüder Weiss, has opened a distribution centre in Slovakia.

The new distribution centre is located in the Westpoint D2 Distribution Park in Lozorno, Slovakia and is serving four Central European countries. This new centre will replace warehouses in Slovakia, Czech Republic, Hungary and Austria.



