Sanyo plans to expand the production of its solar cell panels in Hungary

Updated 13:38: CEE Regional Sales Representative of SANYO Component Europe, Peter Simon, said last week during a press conference in Hungary that Sanyo Hungary is planning to expand the production of its solar cell panels in step with SANYO’s global strategy.

In January 2008 Sanyo Hungary issued a statement of it restructuring; the moving of its battery pack product to Asia and other European locations as well as expanding is solar production.



Other sources in Hungary said that Videoton’s Marcali plant is one of SANYO’s European battery manufacturing locations.