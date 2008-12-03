Infineon with €763 million group net loss

For the fourth quarter, Infineon reported group net loss of €763 million. Infineon’s revenues in the fourth quarter of the 2008 fiscal year were €1,153 million, up 12% sequentially and 2% year-over-year. The sequential increase reflects an increase of revenues in both the Communication Solutions and Automotive, Industrial & Multimarket segments.

Results for the fourth quarter

Infineon EBIT was negative Euro 220 million in the fourth quarter, down from positive Euro 71 million in the prior quarter. Infineon EBIT in the fourth quarter included net charges of Euro 253 million, mainly in connection with the company‘s IFX10+ cost-reduction program. Infineon EBIT in the fourth quarter also included Euro 6 million for the amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets related mainly to the business acquired from LSI Corporation (LSI). Infineon EBIT in the prior quarter included a net gain of Euro 41 million, mainly in connection with the sale of the Hard Disk Drive (HDD) business to LSI, and Euro 7 million in amortization of such acquired intangible assets. For additional detail on net gains and charges included in Infineon EBIT, please see the table on page 13 of this release.



Infineon’s total Segment Profit was Euro 59 million under IFRS in the fourth quarter. For further details and a reconciliation of Segment Profit to “operating income (loss)” in the condensed consolidated statements of operations, please see the table on page 17 of this release.



Net loss from continuing operations for the fourth quarter was Euro 244 million, resulting in basic and diluted loss per share from continuing operations of Euro 0.33. For the third quarter, net income from continuing operations was Euro 45 million, and basic and diluted earnings per share from continuing operations were Euro 0.06.



The net loss from discontinued operations was Euro 519 million for the fourth quarter. Basic and diluted loss per share from discontinued operations was Euro 0.69.



Infineon’s outlook for the 2009 fiscal year

For the 2009 fiscal year, visibility is very limited. Infineon believes that a significant decline in global semiconductor revenues from 2008 levels cannot be ruled out. Based on the current forecast, the company expects total revenues for Infineon in the 2009 fiscal year to decrease by at least 15 percent compared to the 2008 fiscal year. The year-over-year decrease is expected to be driven in particular by the Automotive segment. In addition, significant revenue decreases are also anticipated in the Industrial & Multimarket, Chip Card & Security, and Wireline Communications segments due to the general global weakening in demand. The year-over year decrease is expected to be least severe in the Wireless Solutions segment, mainly due to ongoing gains in market share. In the Industrial & Multimarket segment, revenues are anticipated to be impacted by the disposal of the HDD business in the 2008 fiscal year.



The sharp decreases in revenue in combination with idle capacity costs caused by low capacity utilization are expected to lead to a significant decrease in Infineon’s total Segment Profit in the 2009 fiscal year compared to total Segment Profit of Euro 258 million for the 2008 fiscal year. The company expects total Segment Profit for the 2009 fiscal year to be negative.