Electronics Production | December 03, 2008
Infineon with €763 million group net loss
For the fourth quarter, Infineon reported group net loss of €763 million. Infineon’s revenues in the fourth quarter of the 2008 fiscal year were €1,153 million, up 12% sequentially and 2% year-over-year. The sequential increase reflects an increase of revenues in both the Communication Solutions and Automotive, Industrial & Multimarket segments.
Results for the fourth quarter
Infineon EBIT was negative Euro 220 million in the fourth quarter, down from positive Euro 71 million in the prior quarter. Infineon EBIT in the fourth quarter included net charges of Euro 253 million, mainly in connection with the company‘s IFX10+ cost-reduction program. Infineon EBIT in the fourth quarter also included Euro 6 million for the amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets related mainly to the business acquired from LSI Corporation (LSI). Infineon EBIT in the prior quarter included a net gain of Euro 41 million, mainly in connection with the sale of the Hard Disk Drive (HDD) business to LSI, and Euro 7 million in amortization of such acquired intangible assets. For additional detail on net gains and charges included in Infineon EBIT, please see the table on page 13 of this release.
Infineon’s total Segment Profit was Euro 59 million under IFRS in the fourth quarter. For further details and a reconciliation of Segment Profit to “operating income (loss)” in the condensed consolidated statements of operations, please see the table on page 17 of this release.
Net loss from continuing operations for the fourth quarter was Euro 244 million, resulting in basic and diluted loss per share from continuing operations of Euro 0.33. For the third quarter, net income from continuing operations was Euro 45 million, and basic and diluted earnings per share from continuing operations were Euro 0.06.
The net loss from discontinued operations was Euro 519 million for the fourth quarter. Basic and diluted loss per share from discontinued operations was Euro 0.69.
Infineon’s outlook for the 2009 fiscal year
For the 2009 fiscal year, visibility is very limited. Infineon believes that a significant decline in global semiconductor revenues from 2008 levels cannot be ruled out. Based on the current forecast, the company expects total revenues for Infineon in the 2009 fiscal year to decrease by at least 15 percent compared to the 2008 fiscal year. The year-over-year decrease is expected to be driven in particular by the Automotive segment. In addition, significant revenue decreases are also anticipated in the Industrial & Multimarket, Chip Card & Security, and Wireline Communications segments due to the general global weakening in demand. The year-over year decrease is expected to be least severe in the Wireless Solutions segment, mainly due to ongoing gains in market share. In the Industrial & Multimarket segment, revenues are anticipated to be impacted by the disposal of the HDD business in the 2008 fiscal year.
The sharp decreases in revenue in combination with idle capacity costs caused by low capacity utilization are expected to lead to a significant decrease in Infineon’s total Segment Profit in the 2009 fiscal year compared to total Segment Profit of Euro 258 million for the 2008 fiscal year. The company expects total Segment Profit for the 2009 fiscal year to be negative.
Infineon EBIT was negative Euro 220 million in the fourth quarter, down from positive Euro 71 million in the prior quarter. Infineon EBIT in the fourth quarter included net charges of Euro 253 million, mainly in connection with the company‘s IFX10+ cost-reduction program. Infineon EBIT in the fourth quarter also included Euro 6 million for the amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets related mainly to the business acquired from LSI Corporation (LSI). Infineon EBIT in the prior quarter included a net gain of Euro 41 million, mainly in connection with the sale of the Hard Disk Drive (HDD) business to LSI, and Euro 7 million in amortization of such acquired intangible assets. For additional detail on net gains and charges included in Infineon EBIT, please see the table on page 13 of this release.
Infineon’s total Segment Profit was Euro 59 million under IFRS in the fourth quarter. For further details and a reconciliation of Segment Profit to “operating income (loss)” in the condensed consolidated statements of operations, please see the table on page 17 of this release.
Net loss from continuing operations for the fourth quarter was Euro 244 million, resulting in basic and diluted loss per share from continuing operations of Euro 0.33. For the third quarter, net income from continuing operations was Euro 45 million, and basic and diluted earnings per share from continuing operations were Euro 0.06.
The net loss from discontinued operations was Euro 519 million for the fourth quarter. Basic and diluted loss per share from discontinued operations was Euro 0.69.
Infineon’s outlook for the 2009 fiscal year
For the 2009 fiscal year, visibility is very limited. Infineon believes that a significant decline in global semiconductor revenues from 2008 levels cannot be ruled out. Based on the current forecast, the company expects total revenues for Infineon in the 2009 fiscal year to decrease by at least 15 percent compared to the 2008 fiscal year. The year-over-year decrease is expected to be driven in particular by the Automotive segment. In addition, significant revenue decreases are also anticipated in the Industrial & Multimarket, Chip Card & Security, and Wireline Communications segments due to the general global weakening in demand. The year-over year decrease is expected to be least severe in the Wireless Solutions segment, mainly due to ongoing gains in market share. In the Industrial & Multimarket segment, revenues are anticipated to be impacted by the disposal of the HDD business in the 2008 fiscal year.
The sharp decreases in revenue in combination with idle capacity costs caused by low capacity utilization are expected to lead to a significant decrease in Infineon’s total Segment Profit in the 2009 fiscal year compared to total Segment Profit of Euro 258 million for the 2008 fiscal year. The company expects total Segment Profit for the 2009 fiscal year to be negative.
Innovation centre opens at Lockheed Martin in Orlando Necessity is said to be the mother of invention. Well, Lockheed Martin has now...
BMZ Group invests €120 million to expand production The BMZ Group says that it is investing a further EUR 120 million in the expansion of the...
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments