New General Manager in BB Electronics Suzhou

Keith Taylor wishes to return to England after 2½ years as General Manager in BB Electronics Suzhou and almost 12 years in China in total. He has made a great effort in connection with the expansion of the Chinese factory.

Leif Saaby Hansen (48) has been appointed new General Manager as of January 1, 2009. Leif Saaby Hansen will join BB Electronics with a solid background within electronics production and the subsupplier industry. Originally, he is a skilled electronics mechanic at Radiometer and has since then worked with test, production management, quality and LEAN. Latest he has worked as Factory Manager at the EMS company T&O Stelectric A/S in Randers.



BB Electronics' factory in China employs approximately 450 employees and produces electronics products within industry, telecommunication/IT and medical. The factory is certified ISO9000, ISO14001, and ISO13485.