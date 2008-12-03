Philips to lay off 220 in Finland

Philips plans to reduce the number of employees in Finland. According to CEO in Finland Kari Kaipainen Philips plans to lay off 220 in Finland.

Negotiations have been initiated at the Mäntsälä plant and the product development unit in Vantaa. In the Mäntsälä plant it may need to close the entire plant, said Mr. Kaipainen. All 170 employees would lose their jobs and the closure would be implemented during 2009. The Vantaa plant will reduce 50 out of 120 employees. In Finland, Philips has a total of 460 employees.