Ericsson selected as sole supplier for Finnet's 3G network

Finnish operator Finnet has selected Ericsson as sole supplier for its new 3G network, including HSDPA. Ericsson will also extend Finnet's existing GSM network.



Ericsson will deliver the first phase of Finnet's 3G network as a turnkey solution in 2005, with extensions to the network to be undertaken in 2006 and 2007. Ericsson will deliver the network infrastructure, including complete network design, deployment and integration services.



Under the agreement, which is valid until the end of 2007, Ericsson will also extend and upgrade Finnet's GSM/GPRS/EDGE network.

