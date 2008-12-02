Flextronics cut 30% of jobs in China

EMS giant Flextronics plans to cut 30% of the jobs at its Beijing office in China.

The company will close down its research and development department in Beijing and therefore needs to reduce staff numbers. According to local media in China, with quoting a company insider, Flextronics has already started the job cuts. According to the China Tech News, Flextronics will implement its second layoff in China in two months.



Employees at Flextronics' foundry factories have also been included in these layoffs; no further details are currently available.