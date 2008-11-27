IBM to hire in Hungary

IBM is reportedly looking to hire more staff for its data processing and operating system and network support centre in Hungary.

The company operates a data processing and operating system and network support centre in Székesféhervár, Hungary, as is looking to hire several hundred new employees, local newspapers reported. IBM IDC employs around 800 staff at facility at the Videoton Industrial Park in Székesféhervár. However, the company is looking to expand the facility to accomodate for up to 1000 new staff, the report continues. The expansion is scheduled to be completed early next year.