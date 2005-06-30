ABB to invest EUR 20 mln into Finland

Swiss - Swedish ABB Group, maker of power and automation technologies, is to invest 20 million euros in the manufacture of electric propellers in Finland.

The numbers of personnel in the ABB Marine division are to increase from 150 to over 200. Production is to be moved to the Vuosaari district in Helsinki from the Pitäjänmäki district in 2007. The facility is to include Aker group's Aker Arctic Research Centre, where ABB has a minority stake, NewsRoom Finland reports.