Sony axe 650 UK jobs

Demand for traditional TV-sets in the UK and Europe is falling sharply. Therefore Sony Electronics Corp. will close its south Wales manufacturing plant with the loss of 650 jobs.

Four hundred jobs will be lost when the factory in Bridgend where cathode ray tubes (CRT) are made. The plant will be shut down by March 2006. Another 250 will be lost at Sony's Pencoed assembly plant nearby.



Sony had already announced 300 job losses at the south Wales plants in January. Digital cameras will however continue to be made at Pencoed. The demand for CRT-based televisions within the UK and Europe has fallen significantly and the transition to flat TVs has been much quicker than we first expected, Sony reportedly said.