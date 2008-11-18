PCB | November 18, 2008
AT&S reduces staff numbers from 1,370 to 918 at Leoben-Hinterberg
The effects of recent developments in the world’s financial markets on the real economy are increasingly now also being felt in the electronics industry. Therefore AT&S is to adapt capacities at the facility in Leoben-Hinterberg, Austria as well as the implementation of a impairment writedown at AT&S Korea.
In addition to the to-be-expected reductions in volumes, prices are also coming under increased pressure, so that volume orders will only be able to be produced in Austria in future under exceptional circumstances. The past years have already seen a general tendency for volume production to migrate to Asia, but the trend is being given an additional boost by the ever more noticeable economic crisis.
These developments, which have been confirmed in many discussions with customers over recent weeks, make it necessary to make adjustments to capacity at the Leoben-Hinterberg facility. The purpose of adapting operations at Leoben-Hinterberg is to do everything possible to strengthen the facility’s role as a technology driver in the industry and as the AT&S Group’s specialist for prototyping and rapid turnaround business. Roughly EUR 3 million is being invested in this realignment of operations. Capacity adjustment will affect 293 of AT&S’s own staff, and 159 leased personnel at the site, so that overall numbers will be reduced from 1,370 to 918 people employed.
Production capacity will be reduced from the current level of 215,000 m2 printed circuit board area to 130,000 m2. Some of the machines no longer required for production in Leoben-Hinterberg will be put to use in the new factory in India, reducing the amount needing to be invested there by EUR 7.4 million.
The total costs of restructuring will amount to some EUR 20.4 million, made up of redundancy costs, building writedowns and other costs of reorganisation. The precise costs will not be known until the social plan for redundant staff has been agreed. AT&S expects to announce the first redundancies by the end of 2008, so that the staff reduction can largely be completed by the end of the 2008/09 financial year.
Impairment writedown at AT&S Korea
Despite the facility’s first positive EBIT result in October, and even though the future development of AT&S Korea is seen in a generally positive light, that company’s business plan requires to be adapted to reflect the current overall economic climate. On this more conservative basis, the impairment test carried out has identified the need for a writedown of approximately EUR 6.8 million: the goodwill of around EUR 5.3 million is being completely written off, and tax provisions are being reduced by some EUR 1.5 million.
These developments, which have been confirmed in many discussions with customers over recent weeks, make it necessary to make adjustments to capacity at the Leoben-Hinterberg facility. The purpose of adapting operations at Leoben-Hinterberg is to do everything possible to strengthen the facility’s role as a technology driver in the industry and as the AT&S Group’s specialist for prototyping and rapid turnaround business. Roughly EUR 3 million is being invested in this realignment of operations. Capacity adjustment will affect 293 of AT&S’s own staff, and 159 leased personnel at the site, so that overall numbers will be reduced from 1,370 to 918 people employed.
Production capacity will be reduced from the current level of 215,000 m2 printed circuit board area to 130,000 m2. Some of the machines no longer required for production in Leoben-Hinterberg will be put to use in the new factory in India, reducing the amount needing to be invested there by EUR 7.4 million.
The total costs of restructuring will amount to some EUR 20.4 million, made up of redundancy costs, building writedowns and other costs of reorganisation. The precise costs will not be known until the social plan for redundant staff has been agreed. AT&S expects to announce the first redundancies by the end of 2008, so that the staff reduction can largely be completed by the end of the 2008/09 financial year.
Impairment writedown at AT&S Korea
Despite the facility’s first positive EBIT result in October, and even though the future development of AT&S Korea is seen in a generally positive light, that company’s business plan requires to be adapted to reflect the current overall economic climate. On this more conservative basis, the impairment test carried out has identified the need for a writedown of approximately EUR 6.8 million: the goodwill of around EUR 5.3 million is being completely written off, and tax provisions are being reduced by some EUR 1.5 million.
Innovation centre opens at Lockheed Martin in Orlando Necessity is said to be the mother of invention. Well, Lockheed Martin has now...
BMZ Group invests €120 million to expand production The BMZ Group says that it is investing a further EUR 120 million in the expansion of the...
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments