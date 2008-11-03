Foxconn not to be affected by possible Sanyo acquisition

Media reports have suggested a possible acquisition of Sanyo by Panasonic. However, this deal would not affect Taiwan-based makers of digital cameras - such as Foxconn - in a negative way.

Panasonic reportedly is close to signing a deal to acquire Sanyo, one of the world's five largest ODM/OEM makers of digital cameras. The company would add Sanyo's ODM/OEM shipment volume of about 18-20 million digital cameras this year to its annual production capacity of 6-8 million digital cameras, reports DigiTimes. However Panasonic does not outsource any ODM/OEM orders to Taiwan-based makers, the report goes on.