picoChip in Chinese WiMAX agreement

picoChip signs China WiMAX partnership agreement with WTI-BUPT (Wireless Technology Innovation Institute, Beijing University of Posts and Telecommunications).

picoChip today announced that it has signed a development partnership agreement with WTI-BUPT (Wireless Technology Innovation Institute, Beijing University of Posts and Telecommunications), one of the most prestigious wireless research institutions in China. WTI-BUPT will use picoChip's industry-leading WiMAX reference designs and PC102 processor within its research programmes, and the two organisations will work together to develop commercial WiMAX systems optimised for the special needs of the Chinese market. WTI-BUPT will also be investigating TD-SCDMA implementations for 3G based on picoChip technologies.



Professor Zhang Ping, Director of WTI-BUPT, said, "We are working with many Chinese manufacturers to develop WiMAX and other wireless systems. The flexibility, performance and cost-effectiveness of the picoChip offering are very attractive. Combining their WiMAX reference design with our system expertise and advanced research programmes will allow us to deliver very sophisticated and advanced systems to Chinese manufacturers."



In Beijing for the partnership signing, Guillaume d'Eyssautier, President and CEO of picoChip, added, "We are committed to the Chinese market, and are delighted to be working with a world-renowned institution like WTI-BUPT. With this relationship, and our other partners here, we feel that picoChip's technology and WiMAX experience can significant assist the needs of manufacturers and operators in China."