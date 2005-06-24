"22% of world production will remain in Europe by 2009"

The European electronics production should not suffer much more from the attraction of Asia, according to a study made by the French Décision Cabinet.

In spite of the relocalizations towards Asia and the fast increase in the Chinese production, Europe should still ensure 22 % of the worlds spending of electronics production in 2009, against 23,6 % this year. This is estimated by a study which has just been published by the French Décision cabinet. The study relates to the world´s electronics industry development during 2004-2009.