Philips Semi to intensify marketing

The new CEO at Philips Semiconductors, Frans van Houten, planning to be more commercially aggressive in marketing the company's technology. "Increasing market share on a segment by segment basis is important," said van Houten to Electronicsweekly.com.

van Houten has, since he took over the rudder of the company last November, restructured the business and focused on specific segments where the potential of growth is considered to be at highest level. The marketing of the company's technology will be aggressive in theese segments, according to van Houten.