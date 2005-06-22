Efore strengthens its precense in China

Finland-based EMS-Provider Efore will be strengthening its sourcing operations by establishing a Strategic Sourcing unit in China that will serve the whole Group.

Cary Kilpinen, the present Vice President, BU OEM3, has been appointed Vice President, Strategic Souring, as from June 13, 2005. In addition, Miikka Linna, the Purchasing Manager of Efore (USA) Inc., has been transferried to the new sourcing function in China. The unit's task will be to exploit the procurement opportunities that China offers. A local presence and Efore's expanding business operations in China will create a good basis for this. The aim is to use new producers and suppliers to achieve considerable cost savings in all the Efore Group's material procurement together with the Group's Sourcing and Supply Management operations.



In the same connection, Matti Viita, the present Key Account Manager of the OEM2 business unit, has been appointed Vice President, BU OEM3. At the same time, some of the previous customer relationships in OEM2's business operations in Central Europe will become the responsibility of OEM3. Both Cary Kilpinen and Matti Viita will report directly to President and CEO Markku Hangasjärvi and be part of the Efore Group's Corporate Executive Conference.