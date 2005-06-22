Elektrobit names new CEO

Juha Hulkko has been appointed Chief Executive Officer of Elektrobit Group Plc, a Finland based technology partner to the telecommunications, electronics and automotive industries.

Juha Hulkko has acted as Chairman of the Board since 2002. He is also one of the founders of Elektrobit Group and a major shareholder. Former CEO Juha Sipilä, will now take over the role of Chairman of the Board.