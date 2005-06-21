Smart Tweezer for quick SMD-testing of RLC components

The "Smart Tweezer" is a solution to the old problem of testing and troubleshooting passive SMD components. With the use of only one hand this lightweight unit will quickly evaluate all types of passive SMD components.

The primary display shows the present reading. The secondary display (on top) shows the present reading of additional parameters or measurement conditions when the primary display shows some other feature (L,C). When multiple features present, the secondary display shows one of the values. The Bar Graph provides an analog indication of the measured input.



The Smart Tweezer is able to measure voltage. In the AUTO MODE, it measures DC voltage from 100uV to 800mV. In the TRACE MODE, it shows an oscilloscope like picture of AC voltage.



The Smart Tweezer tool is distributed thought-out Europe by TRG Components. "This is a light pocket tool for users who don't want to carry a heavy oscilloscope or test instrument for quick testing of SMD components", said Thomas Ueltzen, Managing Director, TRG in Germany.