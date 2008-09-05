AMD to spin off Dresden facilities?

According to media reports, AMD could officialise restructuring plans in the coming weeks. It is said that the chip manufacturer could spin off its facilities in Dresden.

AMD could spin off its chip facilities in Dresden into an independent company, media reports suggest. The production capacity in Dresden could then be used by other companies for their manufacturing requirements.





According a report in the Statesman, an analyst of the investment bank Jeffries & Company believes that AMD will announce their restructuring plans in about two weeks. The aim of this is apparently to minimise debt by approximately $1 billion.