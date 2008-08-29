Scanfil discontinues facility sale

Finland based EMS-provider Scanfil is to discontinue the sale of some of its production facilities.

On 17 September 2007 Scanfil announced it was looking into selling its plant facilities in Vantaa, Estonia and Biatorbágy, Hungary, reported evertiq. As a result of a recent research study, the Scanfil Board of Directors has now decided not to sell the mentioned facilities.