Russian government to fund microchip production

The Russian government has signed a contract to hand around €750 million in funds to the Sitronics Consortium.

Sitronics is to build a microchip production facility in Moscow Zelinograd, where the company is said to produce microchips of 0.045 microns to 0.065 microns for digital TV and GPS receivers and for Glonass devices.



The government is to act as a co-investor for Sitronics-Nanotekhnologii, reports Kommersant. The shares will be dealt out: with the government having 46%, AFK Sistema having 43% and Sitronics will have 11%.