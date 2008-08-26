Polish automobile production on the increase

Automobile production in Poland is increasing rapidly. Figures from Market Researcher SAMAR show that more than 94.000 cars and vans were produced in July alone.

This is a 43% increase compared to July last year. SAMAR reports that so far this year, 647.000 automobile vehicles were manufactured in Poland; a 34.9% inclease compared to the same period last year, reports Polish Market Online.



All auto manufacturers have recorded an increased manufacturing output this year. Top of the list - with an annual growth rate of 41,9% this year - is Fiat Auto Poland, which produced 277.805 motor cars. Poland Opel Polska is coming in as second with 130.806 cars made so far this year, which is an annual growth rate of 30.3% compared to last year.





Third place is held by FSO, which produced 106.080 cars during this period. Volkswagen Poznań ranks fourth, with 50.624 motor cars produced so far this year. Almost 97.6% of all motor cars that are being manufactured in Poland will be exported.