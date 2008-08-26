Electronics Production | August 26, 2008
Wavecom opens new office in Brazil
Wavecom has opened a local office in Sao Paulo, Brazil. Joining Wavecom as Country Manager is Otavio Silva. He will have broad responsibility for driving business growth in this important market.
Brazil represents about 70% of the total South American market and is expected to grow exponentially in the coming years to become one of the world's largest M2M markets.
Otavio Silva comes with over 24 years' experience of electronics sales development in Brazil, most recently with Richardson Electronics do Brasil. At Richardson, he was responsible for organizing their sales structure, including client segmentation and strategic account planning in the South American region, with Brazil being, by far, the largest market. Prior to that, he worked for Samsung Semiconductors, Banco Mercantil do Brasil, Italtel and began his career at RCA/Philco - SID Microelectronica.
The move reinforces the ongoing Wavecom focus on the growing markets throughout Latin America. With personnel in the region providing local support to Mexico, Colombia, Venezuela, Ecuador and now Brazil, as well as outstanding distributor support for Chile, Argentina and throughout all of Latin America, Wavecom is well positioned to deliver best-in-class support to customers throughout the region and will continue to expand its direct presence to better service customers there.
Local support "is very important," says Martin Gonzalez, General Manager of Integra Ingenieria y Diseño "because we have direct support in our own language." Hugo Galindo, Engineering Manager for LPL Development agrees, "It is a very common problem to get technical support from other vendors, because most of the time it is only available in English, and not all of our engineers speak English."
