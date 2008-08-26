Electronics Production | August 26, 2008
Qimonda starts volume production<br>of Rambus XDR-DRAM
Qimonda has started shipping XDR DRAM in volume for the PLAYSTATION3 (PS3) computer entertainment system.
Qimonda started to ship first samples of the 512Mb XDR DRAM in January 2008. The XDR memory solution extends the Qimonda specialty RAM portfolio to better serve high-performance and high-bandwidth applications for the fast growing global computing and consumer electronics markets.
“We are proud to have started the volume production of our XDR product for PS3. This is a further milestone reflecting our product diversification strategy and demonstrating our position in the specialty memory market,” said Robert Feurle, Vice President Business Unit Specialty DRAM of Qimonda. “We are prepared to support all our customers with XDR DRAM in various applications.”
The XDR memory architecture is proven in high-volume, cost-competitive applications. Qimonda’s XDR DRAM, operating at 3.2Gbps, provides 6.4GB/s of peak memory bandwidth with a single, 2-byte wide device. With a roadmap extending to 6.4Gbps, providing 12.8GB/s of bandwidth per device, XDR DRAM provides an order of magnitude higher performance than today's standard memories. With XDR DRAM, designers can achieve unprecedented performance with the fewest devices.
Backed by comprehensive engineering support services that range from chip design to system integration, the XDR memory architecture features key enabling technologies built on patented Rambus innovations that include low-voltage, low-power Differential Rambus Signaling Level (DRSL); Octal Data Rate (ODR) technology that transfers eight bits of data each clock cycle; FlexPhase circuit technology for precise on-chip alignment of data with clock; and Dynamic-Point-to-Point (DPP) for both enhanced signal integrity and scalability.
“We are proud to have started the volume production of our XDR product for PS3. This is a further milestone reflecting our product diversification strategy and demonstrating our position in the specialty memory market,” said Robert Feurle, Vice President Business Unit Specialty DRAM of Qimonda. “We are prepared to support all our customers with XDR DRAM in various applications.”
The XDR memory architecture is proven in high-volume, cost-competitive applications. Qimonda’s XDR DRAM, operating at 3.2Gbps, provides 6.4GB/s of peak memory bandwidth with a single, 2-byte wide device. With a roadmap extending to 6.4Gbps, providing 12.8GB/s of bandwidth per device, XDR DRAM provides an order of magnitude higher performance than today's standard memories. With XDR DRAM, designers can achieve unprecedented performance with the fewest devices.
Backed by comprehensive engineering support services that range from chip design to system integration, the XDR memory architecture features key enabling technologies built on patented Rambus innovations that include low-voltage, low-power Differential Rambus Signaling Level (DRSL); Octal Data Rate (ODR) technology that transfers eight bits of data each clock cycle; FlexPhase circuit technology for precise on-chip alignment of data with clock; and Dynamic-Point-to-Point (DPP) for both enhanced signal integrity and scalability.
Innovation centre opens at Lockheed Martin in Orlando Necessity is said to be the mother of invention. Well, Lockheed Martin has now...
BMZ Group invests €120 million to expand production The BMZ Group says that it is investing a further EUR 120 million in the expansion of the...
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments