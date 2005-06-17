MIMOT enters Eastern Europe

MIMOT has announced its expansion into Russia and Eastern Europe with the installation of multiple new systems in that area, EMSNow reports.

Most recently with the installation of a MIMOT Advantage 3 flexible placement machine and In-line dispenser near the city of Kursk. Joerg Widmer, General Manager, said, "We see electronics industry market growth happening in the Eastern European countries and Russia; consequently, we have moved to expand further into that market".