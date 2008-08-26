Electronics Production | August 26, 2008
Ericsson to supply microwave transmission links to Mexico's Telcel
Ericsson has been selected by Mexico's Telcel - mobile operator and a subsidiary of América Móvil - to provide microwave-transmission links for high-speed mobile broadband.
The agreement is the largest microwave deal in Latin America so far. Ericsson will provide Telcel with microwave-transmission links for 2G and 3G/HSPA based on the Ericsson MINI-LINK TN solution. This is a turnkey project in which Ericsson will provide full customer, equipment and field support.
Mobile penetration in Mexico is growing at a yearly rate of about 22% and reached an estimated 64% in 2007. This rapid growth has prompted Mexican mobile operators since 2003 to upgrade their networks to offer high-capacity and high-speed data services. Ericsson's microwave solution will boost the transmission capacity of Telcel's 2G and 3G networks, enabling the provision of high-speed mobile broadband based on HSPA.
The MINI-LINK TN solution will enable Telcel to increase its network coverage and subscriber base while lowering operating expenses. It also provides fast rollout capabilities and the flexibility to expand capacity according to the traffic growth. Telcel has stated that it is looking to migrate gradually to IP its whole network, to give its customers the highest mobile broadband speed.
The first phase of the contract extends through the end of 2008. Rollout begins in the third quarter of 2008.
Mobile penetration in Mexico is growing at a yearly rate of about 22% and reached an estimated 64% in 2007. This rapid growth has prompted Mexican mobile operators since 2003 to upgrade their networks to offer high-capacity and high-speed data services. Ericsson's microwave solution will boost the transmission capacity of Telcel's 2G and 3G networks, enabling the provision of high-speed mobile broadband based on HSPA.
The MINI-LINK TN solution will enable Telcel to increase its network coverage and subscriber base while lowering operating expenses. It also provides fast rollout capabilities and the flexibility to expand capacity according to the traffic growth. Telcel has stated that it is looking to migrate gradually to IP its whole network, to give its customers the highest mobile broadband speed.
The first phase of the contract extends through the end of 2008. Rollout begins in the third quarter of 2008.
Innovation centre opens at Lockheed Martin in Orlando Necessity is said to be the mother of invention. Well, Lockheed Martin has now...
BMZ Group invests €120 million to expand production The BMZ Group says that it is investing a further EUR 120 million in the expansion of the...
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments