Ericsson to supply microwave transmission links to Mexico's Telcel

Ericsson has been selected by Mexico's Telcel - mobile operator and a subsidiary of América Móvil - to provide microwave-transmission links for high-speed mobile broadband.

The agreement is the largest microwave deal in Latin America so far. Ericsson will provide Telcel with microwave-transmission links for 2G and 3G/HSPA based on the Ericsson MINI-LINK TN solution. This is a turnkey project in which Ericsson will provide full customer, equipment and field support.



Mobile penetration in Mexico is growing at a yearly rate of about 22% and reached an estimated 64% in 2007. This rapid growth has prompted Mexican mobile operators since 2003 to upgrade their networks to offer high-capacity and high-speed data services. Ericsson's microwave solution will boost the transmission capacity of Telcel's 2G and 3G networks, enabling the provision of high-speed mobile broadband based on HSPA.



The MINI-LINK TN solution will enable Telcel to increase its network coverage and subscriber base while lowering operating expenses. It also provides fast rollout capabilities and the flexibility to expand capacity according to the traffic growth. Telcel has stated that it is looking to migrate gradually to IP its whole network, to give its customers the highest mobile broadband speed.



The first phase of the contract extends through the end of 2008. Rollout begins in the third quarter of 2008.