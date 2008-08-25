Infineon to sell Qimonda stake to Micron?

When asked about the speculations and rumours, the company spokesperson concluded that the German chip-maker does not comment on rumours. However, he said that all options regarding the matter are still being pursued.

The Wall Street Journal had reported that Infineon was already in talks with US-based company Micron regarding a total or partial sale of Infineon's 77.5% stake in Qimonda.



In its most recent financial reports, Infineon stated that it plans to cut its stake in the subsidiary to below 50% before spring 2009. A sale to Micron however would be a surprise, as Qimonda has recently signed a technology cooperation with Elpida. (evertiq reported.) Moreover, the Japanese company has also signalled interest in acquiring a stake in Qimonda.