Vignani extends it activities to Europe

India based Vignani Technologies extends it activities to Europe with establishment of Vignani Europe B.V. situated in Zevenbergen, The Netherlands

Vignani was established in June 2005 and offers product design services to companies in semiconductor industry, automotive, solar, defense and medical equipment. In 2007 revenue was 4.23 M$ and number of employees has grown to 200.



Kumar Ramachandran, CEO of Vignani: “Recent research indicates the market for Engineering Services will grow to €100+ B by 2020. Of that 25 % will be outsourced to low cost and fast growing economies like India. Europe is an important market for us, where willingness to outsource engineering activities to India is still increasing. Establishment of Vignani Europe B.V. will enable us to be close to our customers. We are also looking to partner with companies who could leverage our expertise and help them grow their business in emerging markets.”



Wil Huijben, President Vignani Europe: “Since we started focusing on the European market, we have been able to raise interest for our services with companies in the Netherlands, Belgium, UK, Ireland, Germany, Sweden, France, Switzerland, Austria, Spain and Italy. Customers appreciate our capability to cover integrated product design activities from high level concept to detailed design. Combined with our flexible engagement models with customers we are able to add significant value to their business.”