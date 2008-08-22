Delphi to lay off 600 of its workforce

The auto supplier Delphi Corp. will lay off around 600 salaried workers in its electronics and safety division. Lay offs will occur before December 31, 2008.

The 600 jobs represent around 19% of the jobs in its electronics division and around 6% of Delphi's entire workforce, reports detnews. The auto supplier had filed for bankruptcy in 2005 and has since then reduced its workforce considerably.



The layoffs are part of a plan to reduce costs in the electronics division by 25% and most of the lay offs will occur in the company's facility in Kokomo, Indiana. The job cuts come as Delphi struggles to emerge from Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection. In April, 2008, Appaloosa Management LP - a major investor - withdrew from an investment deal with the company.