Salcomp with new R&D centre in China

Salcomp’s extended research and development building at the Shenzhen plant in China has been operational since June. The center is named PCC (Product Creation Centre) and it houses 130 R&D and sourcing experts. The inauguration took place on 21 August 2008.

The floor space in the extended Product Creation Centre is some 3,600 square meters, and it enables the headcount to be extended to some 200 people.



“We can now utilize renewed and modern premises in which we have centralized all our R&D and sourcing functions in China. State-of-the-art laboratories and the new EMC measurement chamber enable product testing completely in-house and therefore reduce product design cycle time,” says Juha Raussi, Vice President, R&D.



“In addition, our target is to increase cooperation with the Chinese technology universities by starting joint research programs, among other things. Cooperation with the universities also improves the possibilities to recruit talented R&D personnel and encourage Salcomp’s employees for further studies,” tells Liew Yew Hua, General Manager of Salcomp’s R&D in China.



Salcomp has R&D functions in Finland and at the production plants in China, India and Brazil. The biggest R&D unit is in China where R&D focuses on product creation optimized for mass production. In Finland, the focus is on developing new charger technologies. At other Salcomp’s production sites in India and Brazil, R&D’s main focus is on new product ramp ups and product life-cycle management.



“We invest in R&D, as our target it to rise to the challenges brought to Salcomp’s R&D due to the development in the mobile phone market and seeking growth from the new charger segments. Our strategic target is to strengthen our global No 1 position in mobile phone chargers and achieve add-on growth from other selected power adapter and charger segments, such as cordless phones and bluetooth headsets,” says Markku Hangasjärvi, President and CEO of Salcomp.