Sony to outsource 3 million LCDs to Foxconn

Sony and Toshiba are to oursource a large portion of their LCD production to Taiwan based EMS-providers this year.

The two companies are said to outsource the production of around 4.5 million LCD TV sets to Taiwanese manufacturers this year. This figure is comprised by the approx. 3 million sets that Foxconn will manufacture of Sony and the 1.5 million set that Compal Electronics will manufacture for Toshiba.



Both - Sony and Toshiba - will then have a 20% share of outsourced manufacturing of TV sets. Sony is said to have introduced this new business strategy in order to raise the market share in such countries as Brazil, Russia, India, and China. All models manufactured in the outsourcing deal will be lower-priced models.