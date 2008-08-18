Teknek appoints distributor for Mexico

Teknek has appointed InterLatin as its distributor for Mexico. Founded in 1999, InterLatin handling major brands such as Panasonic, Dek, Vitronics Soltec, Agilent, Sono-Tek and Ovation.

The company has offices in all strategic areas of Mexico including Monterrey, Reynosa, Tijuana, Queretaro, Chihuahua, Guadalajara, Cd. Juarez and El Paso.



InterLatin will be spearheading sales of Teknek's SMT "Clean Machine" in Latin America. The equipment helps electronics manufacturers increase production yields, reduce downtime and cut wastage by removing contamination from PCBs which can adversely affect the production process.



"Mexico is emerging as one of the strategic areas for electronics production worldwide and our equipment has been proven to increase yields and cut downtime dramatically," said Stephen Mitchell, managing director, Teknek. He added: "We are delighted to have InterLatin as our partner in Mexico.

They have a proven track record in providing innovative solutions to electronics manufacturers and their local market knowledge will be invaluable in raising awareness of the benefits of Teknek's equipment in

Latin America."