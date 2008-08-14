Option Technologies installs XACT software

Option Technologies is reaping the benefits of implementing XACT’s Gemini-X Linear Plus Registration System.

Option is using Gemini-X to predict inner layer scale factors and to further reduce its already very low internal scrap rate. The software interfaces directly with Option’s Barco UCAM stations and Pluritec X-Ray drilling machine.



Neill Smith, technical director at Option, said “We were already confident that our tooling and registration systems could cope with anything that people could throw at us, but this software is giving us even more of an edge. More and more of our work is high-layer-count product, such as ATE boards, and Gemini-X is just what we need to enable us to offer our customers even higher-tech mass lam. We like the way the software learns from each job manufactured to give ever more accurate scale factors.”



Andrew Kelley, technical director of XACT said, “We are really pleased that Option are using our product. Their ability to produce very complex, high-layer-count inner layers is respected and admired throughout Europe and North America and we feel that this is a fantastic endorsement for the Gemini-X software.”