Former Elprint CEO invests fully in Macaos

PCB tool Macaos Enterprice will continue to evolve under the direction of Helge Nilsen. It no longer has any connection to PCB manufacturer Elprint – apart from that they are one of several partners. Sights are set on global expansion and growth.

Macao's Enterprice software is owned by Helge Nilsen, former founder and CEO of Norway based PCB manufacturer Elprint, which – after the bankruptcy this summer – was taken over by new owners.



Helge Nilsen will now focus on business development at Macao and create it as a separate company. Macao is currently based in Bergen (Norway) and Roskilde (Denmark). Sights are set on further expansion outside the Nordic region. Macao is now to sign with a number of international PCB producers and partners. The establishment of new offices is also planned for later this year.