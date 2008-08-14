Lego to move out of Flextronics’ Juaréz site in Mexico

Lego has already signed a lease on a facility in Monterrey, Mexico to accommodate production after taking over from Flextronics.

As reported earlier, Lego has taken over production activities from Flextronics at their sites in Kladno (Czech Republic), Juárez (Mexico) and Nyíregháza (Hungary). While the company has taken over the facilities in Eastern Europe, the production in Mexico has to be moved elsewhere. It is “not feasible” for Lego to take over the existing site, as it is part of a much larger Flextronics facility.