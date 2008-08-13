Thales wins contract with Manchester Airport Group

Defence Electronics Group Thales UK has won a three-year technology contract from Manchester Airport Group, with an option to extend it by a further two years.

Thales UK is said to provide technology for airfield and aviation services. The contract will also cover the airports Nottigham East Midlands, Bournemouth ans Humberside, reports the Manchester Evening News.



Thales UK operates a facility in Cheadle Heath, Cheshire - which employs around 150 people. In total, the company has 50 sites in the UK and employs a total of 9000 staff.