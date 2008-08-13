Elcoteq to start re-hiring in Tallinn

The Finland based EMS-provider Elcoteq has started to re-hire around 200 people at their two production facilities in Tallinn, Estonia.

Elcoteq is said to have set a limit for the number of employees at its Tallinn facilities to around 2,500. The EMS company currently employs 2,200, which leaves an additional 300 for re-hiring, according to BBN.



Most of the now re-hired employees were on partial leave over the summer (evertiq reported). The company is said to have specialised in 'just-in-time deliveries'.



Elcoteq was also rumoured to plan closing one of the Tallinn facilities, but these claims were denied.