TTI further expands European distribution

Jean Quecke, VP Sales Europe at TTI explains in an interview with evertiq the future development of the company in Europe. According to him, the company is expanding its logistics operations in Europe.

At the beginning of the year, TTI appointed Thomas Rolle as new VP Logistic & Operations, who is currently developing new logistics solutions for the company. Mr Quecke said that the logistics centre in Munich is already using 90% of its capacity. Further expansion is already in development. However, Mr Quecke stressed that the location Germany is not threatened by this expansion.



TTI has pursued a new growth strategy since 2007. The company aims to reach a turnover of $2.1 billion by 2011. These will be mainly achieved through organic growth. Nevertheless, acquisitions are not “off the cards”, although the main focus of the group clearly is on organic growth.



The group has – after the takeover by the Berkshire Hathaway group – expanded its segment groups with discrete components. However, Mr Quecke pointed out that the passive components (resistors, etc.) will remain the core competence of the company. So-called 'specialities' – such as relays or resonators - and connectors will remain part of TTI’s product range.



TTI’s subsidiary Mouser Electronics is also operating a distribution service in Europe since June, 23. Mr Quecke said that the office currently employs 4 staff, which work on the set up of the branch.