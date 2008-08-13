GE spin-off to affect Hungary

General Electric has not yet reached a final decision whether it will spin off its entire Consumer & Industrial Business or explore other options.

GE announced that it continues to explore all options for its Consumer & Industrial businesses with a primary focus on spinning-off the entire unit – Appliances, Lighting and Industrial – to existing GE shareholders, reports Portfolio.



This would affect around 10 000 Hungarian staff at their 8 facilities in Gyõr, Hajdúböszörmény, Kisvárda, Nagykanizsa, Vác, Zalaegerszeg and Budapest. General Electronics also operates its Lightning R&D in Hungary.