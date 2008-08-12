Demand for single sided PCBs<br>comes back to the UK

GSPK Circuits reported an unprecedented increase in demand for the manufacture of their single sided PCBs. Sources within the company have acknowledged a 50% rise in both interest and the order book.

This is believed to be a direct result of a combination of two factors; the increasing closure of UK based PCB manufacturers and also the change in focus for both Chinese and laminate manufacturers to higher layer counts.



Based within Knaresborough, North Yorkshire, GSPK Circuits had built up a reputation for manufacturing single sided PCBs in medium to high volume. The company also witnessed a decline in demand five years ago when customers started sourcing this requirement from the Far East.



Martyn Gibson, Operations Director for GSPK Circuits said – “This latest industry development is having a very positive impact on our business. We have been fortunate to have been able to identify this macro change at a very early stage and have reacted quickly and are capitalizing on this market opportunity. We are in the fortunate position to have retained our key personnel within this field and our reputation for manufacturing single sided PCBs.”