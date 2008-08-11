Essemtec with new semi-automatic printer

The new SP150 screen/stencil printer from Essemtec fulfils the long-term demands of many small and medium size enterprise: A semi-automatic system with integrated stencil cleaning, controlled printing process and digital vision system.

This machine can reproducibly print finest structures even in larger series. Due to the space saving front drawer the SP150 fits into every production.



The vision system of the SP150 is easy and save: two digital cameras look through a stencil opening onto the substrate. The printer automatically recognizes if the substrate is misaligned. By integrated position encoders the software can instruct the operator exactly how to correct the alignment. The SP150 continuously controls the result. The print cycle is released only if the alignment is perfect.



The printer also controls all other parameters such as the squeegee pressure, the printing speed, the print stroke and the parallel separation of the stencil from the substrate. The pneumatic printing head holds two squeegees which automatically spread the print pressure over the squeegee length. This ensures even results all over. Both rubber or metal squeegees can be used.



A clean stencil is a pre-requisite for reproducible printing results. Therefore, a stencil underside cleaning system is integrated into the SP150. The cleaning device is mounted directly on the front drawer. Each time the drawer is pulled out for PCB loading, the stencil is automatically cleaned.



The Windows based software supports the operator with an easy-to-use graphical interface. The software controls the printing process and the vision system which makes the results independent of the operator and allows a reproducible manufacturing of even large series. But the SP150 is well suited for smallest series, too. At product changeover, the correct settings can be found very quickly and the magnetic PCB holder can be aligned without any tools.



For PCB loading, a front drawer is installed which is ergonomic and saves production floor space. This makes the SP150 very interesting for small and medium size enterprises with limited space. With the short set-up and changeover time and the semi-automatic print process this printer can be used for the production of all batch sizes from small to large.