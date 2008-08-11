SMT & Inspection | August 11, 2008
Essemtec with new semi-automatic printer
The new SP150 screen/stencil printer from Essemtec fulfils the long-term demands of many small and medium size enterprise: A semi-automatic system with integrated stencil cleaning, controlled printing process and digital vision system.
This machine can reproducibly print finest structures even in larger series. Due to the space saving front drawer the SP150 fits into every production.
The vision system of the SP150 is easy and save: two digital cameras look through a stencil opening onto the substrate. The printer automatically recognizes if the substrate is misaligned. By integrated position encoders the software can instruct the operator exactly how to correct the alignment. The SP150 continuously controls the result. The print cycle is released only if the alignment is perfect.
The printer also controls all other parameters such as the squeegee pressure, the printing speed, the print stroke and the parallel separation of the stencil from the substrate. The pneumatic printing head holds two squeegees which automatically spread the print pressure over the squeegee length. This ensures even results all over. Both rubber or metal squeegees can be used.
A clean stencil is a pre-requisite for reproducible printing results. Therefore, a stencil underside cleaning system is integrated into the SP150. The cleaning device is mounted directly on the front drawer. Each time the drawer is pulled out for PCB loading, the stencil is automatically cleaned.
The Windows based software supports the operator with an easy-to-use graphical interface. The software controls the printing process and the vision system which makes the results independent of the operator and allows a reproducible manufacturing of even large series. But the SP150 is well suited for smallest series, too. At product changeover, the correct settings can be found very quickly and the magnetic PCB holder can be aligned without any tools.
For PCB loading, a front drawer is installed which is ergonomic and saves production floor space. This makes the SP150 very interesting for small and medium size enterprises with limited space. With the short set-up and changeover time and the semi-automatic print process this printer can be used for the production of all batch sizes from small to large.
The vision system of the SP150 is easy and save: two digital cameras look through a stencil opening onto the substrate. The printer automatically recognizes if the substrate is misaligned. By integrated position encoders the software can instruct the operator exactly how to correct the alignment. The SP150 continuously controls the result. The print cycle is released only if the alignment is perfect.
The printer also controls all other parameters such as the squeegee pressure, the printing speed, the print stroke and the parallel separation of the stencil from the substrate. The pneumatic printing head holds two squeegees which automatically spread the print pressure over the squeegee length. This ensures even results all over. Both rubber or metal squeegees can be used.
A clean stencil is a pre-requisite for reproducible printing results. Therefore, a stencil underside cleaning system is integrated into the SP150. The cleaning device is mounted directly on the front drawer. Each time the drawer is pulled out for PCB loading, the stencil is automatically cleaned.
The Windows based software supports the operator with an easy-to-use graphical interface. The software controls the printing process and the vision system which makes the results independent of the operator and allows a reproducible manufacturing of even large series. But the SP150 is well suited for smallest series, too. At product changeover, the correct settings can be found very quickly and the magnetic PCB holder can be aligned without any tools.
For PCB loading, a front drawer is installed which is ergonomic and saves production floor space. This makes the SP150 very interesting for small and medium size enterprises with limited space. With the short set-up and changeover time and the semi-automatic print process this printer can be used for the production of all batch sizes from small to large.
BMZ Group invests €120 million to expand production The BMZ Group says that it is investing a further EUR 120 million in the expansion of the...
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Plexus’ on the move – opens ‘enhanced’ Penang design centre The EMS provider is expanding its Engineering Solutions business in Penang, Malaysia...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments