Kimball EMS segment reports sales increase

Kimball International has reported a loss of $9.8 million in its fiscal Q4/07-08. However, the EMS business unit reported a sales increase of 3%.

USA-based Kimball International ) has reported a loss of $9.8 million in its fiscal Q4/07-08. The company said the loss in its fiscal Q4 included after-tax restructuring costs of $11.6 million. Revenue for this quarter did however not change considerable to $338.2 million (PY: $338.3 million).



The EMS business segment however was able to report a sales increase of 3%, compared to fiscal Q4/07. For fiscal 2008 (full year), Kimball International reported a slight revenue increase to $1.4 billion (PY: $1.3 billion).