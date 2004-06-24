EU funds plastic electronics project

The European Union funds NAIMO - an Integrated Project aimed at developing a new range of nanoscale smart materials for use in plastic electronics which will be applied in a range of products from flexible electronic paper displays to RFID tags and sensors.

The €24Mn project involves 22 partners, with over 60% of the funding coming from the EU. Partners include plastic electronics innovators such as UK-based Plastic Logic, global semiconductor manufacturers, and leading chemical companies, as well as some of the foremost research institutes and universities in the field.



NAIMO will enable a new class of self-organising multifunctional nano-materials and integrate them with advanced high-resolution solution-based manufacturing techniques to produce a range of novel electronic devices. Plastic Logic will play a crucial role in the project, leading the work-package tasked with integrating the materials developed into useful devices.



On announcement of the news, Stuart Evans, Plastic Logic’s CEO commented, “we are delighted to be taking a key role in NAIMO. This is the second Framework 6 project that Plastic Logic has been awarded and is significant recognition of the importance of this area. EU support for projects like NAIMO will help ensure we will be the winners at the end of the race, not just early front runners. We look forward to working with the many and varied partners brought together under this framework.”