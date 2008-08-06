Foxconn to further invest in Taiwan

The EMS-provider Foxconn is said to plan major initiatives to further growth of the company.

The company is said to invest a further around €2 billion into a new industrial property development, reports, Trading Markets. Foxconn is also planning to shift the listing of Foxconn International – its cellphone unit listed in Hong Kong – back to Taiwan. This is seen as a possible response deregulation and economic revitalization, initiated by the Taiwanese government.



To further cut costs, the EMS provider is also said to develop Kaohsiung Port into a main hub of the company in Asia, reports Reuters.