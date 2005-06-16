Schweizer plant up and running again

Schweizer Electronic's plant in Schramberg that was harmed by a major fire, and stopped the production at one of it's facilities on June 1, will now be running again, announces Schweizer.

The new HDI plant, opened in 2002, was not affected by the fire. The investigation on how the fire occured has resulted in a theory based on that the fire was caused by a chemical reaction. “a technical problem in the broadest sense of the expression”, said the experts. THe company now announces that their first production line is running.